'It Was A Set Up Through A Friend': Rebel Wilson Opens Up On New Romance

Multi-talented star Rebel Wilson has had a series of changes in her life over the last few years. In 2020, the actress had a "year of health" where she focused on self-worth. While speaking in a recent interview, the actress opened up about the changes in her life, including her new romantic relationship. "It was a setup through a friend," the comedian explained.

New Romance

The 42-year-old actress, who is now starring in the Netflix film Senior Year which she also produced, opened up about the changes in her life, including a new romantic relationship. She revealed to People that she met her romantic partner through a friend. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. The actress-producer disclosed that going through the process of finding self-worth elevated her expectations for a partner. "It feels different to be in a really healthy relationship," she added. 

Being A Late Bloomer

In her personal life, Wilson described herself as a late bloomer which she believes allowed her to focus on her career, bagging two degrees and making a huge success out of it. These days, the Pitch Perfect star is all about making films with a heart, such as her latest Senior Year, in which her character falls into a 20-year coma after a cheerleading accident and wakes up as a 37-year-old ready to redo her senior year. "As a producer, I want to bring the comedy, all the hilariousness, but also bring the heart and the positive messages," she said.

#MeToo Moment

In making Senior Year, Wilson made sure "there's a lot of respect for everybody," which, according to her, is not always the case. Several years ago, the actress was harassed by a male co-star. "He called me into a room and pulled down his pants," she said. Then in front of his friends, he proceeded to ask her to perform a lewd act. "It was awful and disgusting," she added. "This was all before #MeToo — where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career. If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them."

Fighting Harassment

Wilson, who is a trained lawyer with a law degree from the University of New South Wales, did what she could at the time, documenting it and making sure that people in industry circles knew what had happened. The situation is something the actress still grapples with. "I should have left. It wasn't worth it. But at the same time, I was like, 'Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.' Now I would never do that," she said. "I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy. Such gross behavior, but many women have had it way worse."

