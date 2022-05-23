'It Was A Set Up Through A Friend': Rebel Wilson Opens Up On New Romance

Wilson, who is a trained lawyer with a law degree from the University of New South Wales, did what she could at the time, documenting it and making sure that people in industry circles knew what had happened. The situation is something the actress still grapples with. "I should have left. It wasn't worth it. But at the same time, I was like, 'Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.' Now I would never do that," she said. "I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy. Such gross behavior, but many women have had it way worse."