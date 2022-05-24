Is Kim Richards Returning To The 'Real Housewives' Franchise For 'RHUGT' Season 3?

Kim Richards and Kyle Richards were two of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, while Kyle has been featured in a full-time role on each season since season one, Kim exited her "housewife" role after season five and has been featured only in guest-starring, or cameo, roles in recent years.

Although it's been some time since Kim has been seen on RHOBH, a recent report from Heavy has suggested that Kim could be heading to Thailand to appear on RHUGT season three.