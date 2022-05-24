Kim Richards was first featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside sister Kyle Richards. But is she headed for another one of the Real Housewives franchises? According to recent reports, Kim could follow in her younger sibling's footsteps with a role in the upcoming third season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
Is Kim Richards Returning To The 'Real Housewives' Franchise For 'RHUGT' Season 3?
Kim Richards Was Featured In A Full-Time Role On 'RHOBH' For 5 Seasons
Kim Richards and Kyle Richards were two of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, while Kyle has been featured in a full-time role on each season since season one, Kim exited her "housewife" role after season five and has been featured only in guest-starring, or cameo, roles in recent years.
Although it's been some time since Kim has been seen on RHOBH, a recent report from Heavy has suggested that Kim could be heading to Thailand to appear on RHUGT season three.
Kim Richards And Heather Gay Might Be Part Of The 'RHUGT' Season 3 Cast
According to Heavy, a report from a Bravo fan page over the weekend on Instagram displayed the following message: "I have it on good authority this is happening! Can’t wait!! I wonder who else is going, rumor has it this is fully cast."
In the post, Kim wasn't the only housewife seen. Instead, her photo was placed above that of Heather Gay, who has become a fan favorite in the years since landing a gig on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Who Else May Be Featured On The New Season Of 'RHUGT'?
The Heavy report went on to suggest that Lisa Rinna, Lisa Barlow, Karen Huger, Erika Jayne, Gizelle Bryant, and Shannon Beador would also be featured on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
Kim Richards Is Not Expected To Appear On 'RHOBH' Season 12
While Kim has been known to pop up on RHOBH from time to time, she was not seen in the trailer, nor has she been seen in any of the episodes that have aired in the weeks since the season 12 premiere.
That said, with such close ties to Kyle and other ladies from the show, including half-sister Kathy Hilton, fans should never rule out a Kim sighting.
To see more of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, don't miss new episodes of the series' 12th season, which is currently airing on Bravo every Wednesday night at 8/7c.