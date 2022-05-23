NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Matisse Thybulle & No. 23 Pick For Luguentz Dort

The Sixers have a plethora of wingmen on their roster but of all those players, Hughes thinks that Danny Green is the only "trustworthy." Unfortunately for the Sixers, Green is expected to be on the sideline for a long period of time after suffering a knee injury in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Heat. To address their problem in their wing, Hughes suggested that the Sixers should trade for Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be offering a trade package that includes Matisse Thybulle and the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Thunder in exchange for Dort. The Sixers would make the trade with the assumption that the Brooklyn Nets would defer their rights to Philadelphia's 2022 first-rounder until 2023.