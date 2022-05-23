NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Matisse Thybulle & No. 23 Pick For Luguentz Dort

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the aspiring contenders that are expected to be active on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The acquisition of James Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline was supposed to solidify the Sixers' chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, it only carried them as far as the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs where they were eliminated by the Miami Heat.
Sixers Need To Improve Wing
While Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is expected to bring back the star duo of Harden and Joel Embiid in the 2022-23 NBA season, there are plenty of things that they need to improve on their roster this summer. In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report suggested quick fixes for the biggest losers of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. For the Sixers, Hughes believes that they should strongly consider finding a three-and-D player who would man the starting small forward position next season.
Potential Trade Target - Luguentz Dort
The Sixers have a plethora of wingmen on their roster but of all those players, Hughes thinks that Danny Green is the only "trustworthy." Unfortunately for the Sixers, Green is expected to be on the sideline for a long period of time after suffering a knee injury in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Heat. To address their problem in their wing, Hughes suggested that the Sixers should trade for Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be offering a trade package that includes Matisse Thybulle and the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Thunder in exchange for Dort. The Sixers would make the trade with the assumption that the Brooklyn Nets would defer their rights to Philadelphia's 2022 first-rounder until 2023.
Sixers Get A Three-And-D Wingman
Dort would be an interesting addition to the Sixers. Dort may not be an All-Star, but he's still better than the current wingmen - Shake Milton, George Niang, Thybulle, and Furkan Korkmaz - on the Sixers' roster. He would give the Sixers a starting-caliber small forward who is a reliable scoring option, a great defender, and a decent floor spacer. In 51 games he played this season, the 23-year-old wingman averaged 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from the three-point range.
Why The Thunder Would Make The Trade
The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the rebuilding Thunder. By sending Dort to the City of Brotherly Love, the Thunder would be acquiring another young and promising player that they could develop in Thybulle and the chance to select another talented prospect in the 2022 NBA Draft. Though both players will be entering the final year of their respective contracts, it would be easier for the Thunder to keep Thybulle since he is set to become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2023.