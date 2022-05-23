Margot Robbie Is A 'Blind Optimist' Despite Hollywood Pressures

Margot Robbie has come a long way from her stint on the Australian soap opera, Neighbours, to one of Hollywood’s highest-paid A-listers, but she hasn’t let all that fame and fortune go to her head.

In an interview with Porter Magazine, the 31-year-old star of Suicide Squad shared that it’s so easy to become cynical in Hollywood, especially about people’s intentions. But in a display of emotional intelligence, she said she still prefers to “have a positive view of the world.”

