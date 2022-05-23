Margot Robbie Is A 'Blind Optimist' Despite Hollywood Pressures

Margot Robbie has come a long way from her stint on the Australian soap opera, Neighbours, to one of Hollywood’s highest-paid A-listers, but she hasn’t let all that fame and fortune go to her head.

In an interview with Porter Magazine, the 31-year-old star of Suicide Squad shared that it’s so easy to become cynical in Hollywood, especially about people’s intentions. But in a display of emotional intelligence, she said she still prefers to “have a positive view of the world.”

Read the details below.

'Blind Optimist'

Margot Robbie on the red carpet wearing white off-the-shoulder gown
Shutterstock | 2914948

Robbie talked about questioning people’s motives when they’re being nice: “Are they being nice to me because they like me or are they being nice because they want something from me?”

But then the “blind optimist” in her wins. “I’d rather be f****d over and still have a positive view of the world than be this cynical, sheltered, negative person who never gets f****d over. I’d rather get f****d over 10,000 times and still believe the best in people,” she said.

'Presume The Best In People'

Margot Robbie posing in plunging gold gown
Shutterstock | 564025

The Mary Queen of Scots actress continued, “Yes, you’re gonna get screwed over, you’re gonna get your feelings hurt, people will be taking advantage. But, for the sake of your happiness and sanity, presume the best in people.”

Her optimism is rooted in what she describes as a very happy childhood in Gold Coast, Australia. “I had the best upbringing,” she said. “I know that I can get by with very little money. I know how to do it. I’ve done it and I’m not scared of it.”

On Fame And Empathy

Margot Robbie posing in plunging brown gown
Shutterstock | 842245

Robbie’s fame has only increased her empathy for others. That is why whenever she’s in her home country, she doesn’t say no when someone wants to take a selfie or have a chat with her.

“I know what that means [to them]: ‘Oh, I’ve seen a person from the place where I grew up, and now they’ve gone on to do this and now it seems possible for me too.’ And that’s a special thing,” she explained.

Donations For Australia's Bushfires

Margot Robbie on the red carpet wearing black halter gown
Shutterstock | 242987224

Back in January 2020, as bushfires were raging in Australia, Robbie posted a tearful plea on her Instagram saying, “I wanted to show you how beautiful our country is because it is so beautiful and it's really, really hurting right now and it really, really needs you.” She then revealed how she donated via different websites and encouraged her fans to do the same.

Later that day on the Golden Globes red carpet, she made a similar plea and asked everyone to “donate even a dollar…it’s seriously going to help.”

