Alexandra Daddario is no doubt a fashion icon. She always delivered flawlessly in movies and fashion. She has once again broken the internet with elegant pictures of herself in various chic outfits.
Alexandra Daddario Stuns In One-Shoulder Dress
Lady In Red
Daddario can rock any color, and the red evening dress she posted on Instagram has gained a lot of positive reactions. The picture showed her in a one-shoulder red dress covering the toes. The Percy Jackson actress topped it with a gold bracelet and red lipstick to make her lips pop. Her neck was left bare, giving a clear view of her enticing necklace. With her head tilted to the side, she looked above the camera with beautiful eyes. The post got over a million likes, with her 22.4 million fans from different countries commenting on the actress's exquisite look. One commented, "You can't go wrong, always gorgeous, sexy bust, legs, beautiful eyes, hair!" with a fire emoji.
Captivating In Green
Rocking on the red carpet or bikinis was not the only thing the Baywatch star was good at. Her fashion sense goes all the way to any outfit she wears. The 36-year-old actress posted another picture looking captivating in a green gown. She wore a green sleeveless dress and gave a kneeling pose on a couch. Her dark brown hair was parted in two, leaving one part to cover half of the face, with one of her greyish eyes on display. The upper part of the short gown hugged her bosom, making the cleavage very visible. The picture got over three million likes from fans.
Simple Routines
Daddario revealed that doing simple routines was key to staying healthy during the quarantine. To overcome the stress that followed the pandemic, she developed quarantine-friendly practices. The San Andreas actress shared that no matter the tasks, being dedicated to her routine helped maintain a healthy state of mind. The Hollywood star made time for wholesome recreation that fed the mind, body, and soul despite her schedule. Wellness was essential, and she got it by playing the piano or taking her dog for a walk.
Skincare Routine
Taking care of the skin is very essential for getting a flawless body. Though the "True Detective" cast was dedicated to wellness activities, self-care was also important. The fashion pro had to upgrade her regimen to make the results more visible and keep her skin hydrated and beautiful even without makeup. In the morning, the star who loves a relaxing bikini moment makes sure to cleanse her face and apply a toner, sunscreen, eye cream, and moisturizer. She also uses facial treatment masks once every week. The product has been very good for her skin. These routines paid off in giving a gorgeous look.