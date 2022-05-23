Rocking on the red carpet or bikinis was not the only thing the Baywatch star was good at. Her fashion sense goes all the way to any outfit she wears. The 36-year-old actress posted another picture looking captivating in a green gown. She wore a green sleeveless dress and gave a kneeling pose on a couch. Her dark brown hair was parted in two, leaving one part to cover half of the face, with one of her greyish eyes on display. The upper part of the short gown hugged her bosom, making the cleavage very visible. The picture got over three million likes from fans.