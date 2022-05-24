The Baseline Killer Created Panic In Phoenix During 10-Month Killing Spree

The crimes committed by Goudeau had no apparent motive, and the murders were particularly brutal. He usually shot his victims in the head. He also reportedly wore various disguises and tried to impersonate a homeless man or drug addict.

About half of the Baseline Killer's crimes occurred within three miles of the Phoenix home Goudeau shared with his wife.

The murder victims ranged in age from 19 to 39 and were mostly light-skinned Latina women. They included a preschool teacher taken from a bus stop, a stripper, two women cooking in a food truck, a woman washing her car, a prostitute, a mother discovered dead by her young son, and a man and a woman leaving their shift at a Japanese restaurant. Prosecutors said all women were all shot in the head because they would not submit “their bodies” to Goudeau.

Phoenix police spent countless hours following up on hundreds of tips during the summer of 2006. Residents of Phoenix were alarmed by the randomness of the crimes. Police offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, but it still took more than a year to finally come up with a viable suspect.