When the New England Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe in the 2022 NFL Draft, some people were caught off guard. ESPN's draft coverage host was among them, saying "Help me understand this pick -- especially after selecting Mac Jones in the first round the year before, and with other notable needs, particularly on defense."
However, not everyone was caught off guard. Former NFL Executive of the Year Randy Mueller has commented on why this selection not only wasn't surprising but may have been a smart move.