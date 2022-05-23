The daughter of Madonna looks gorgeous as she hangs out with celebrity friends. Sure, she has a great pedigree with her famous mother Madonna as one of her influences, but what Lourdes Leon has shown in the last few years is that she has her own sense of style, and she already has shown a sophistication that belies her 25 years.
Lourdes Leon Stuns In Strapless Dress
Lourdes Leon Is A Fashionista In Her Own Right
From urban wear during a day out with friends to going full glam at red carpet events around the globe, the burgeoning force has more than 286,000 Instagram followers that are always looking to see what she is going to do next. In a strapless white dress, Lourdes looked absolutely amazing. For a hint at her fashion fierceness, check out some photos of her that give some serious voltage!
Lourdes First Came Onto the Scene In 2010
Lourdes has been working as a model since 2010 when she got her start through collaboration with her own mother, who launched her Macy’s Material Girl fashion and beauty line at the retailer. From there, Leon was on her way, becoming a runway model for Gypsy Sport at New York Fashion Week in 2018. The resemblance between Lourdes and her mother is undeniable and fans could not get enough. Last year, she was featured in campaigns for both Marc Jacobs and Swarovski, plus she was on the cover of Vogue and walked at Milan Fashion Week for Versace – at Donatella’s insistence, of course!
Lourdes Is Making Her Own Path In The Industry
Although she first gained traction as a model in her mother’s campaign, Lourdes has her own lane that she is fully capable of driving - and full steam ahead. The artist has already collaborated with several noted brands and icons and is showing no signs of slowing down. When it comes to her fashion, she is equally as brave, wearing clothes that become hot gossip for weeks after the fact. With a body like this and a charisma all her own, Lourdes has every right to go for the gold and live life to its fullest. Her joie de vivre is captivating to her fans, and many of them are keen to see her become a big star and follow in her mother’s footsteps. She has big heels to fill, but Lourdes has the moxie to pull it off!
How Lourdes Justified Her Independence
Everyone knows that Madonna is noted for being a control freak when it comes to her career, but that also extends to how she raises her children, and Lourdes decided long ago to become independent in order to live life her way. She says:
"I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this. Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school."
To that end, Lourdes made a huge statement by paying for her own college tuition and currently lives in a very understated neighborhood in Brooklyn, far from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Lourdes is living her life as she wants it and is definitely her own person!