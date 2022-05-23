Lourdes Leon Stuns In Strapless Dress

Everyone knows that Madonna is noted for being a control freak when it comes to her career, but that also extends to how she raises her children, and Lourdes decided long ago to become independent in order to live life her way. She says:

"I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this. Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school."

To that end, Lourdes made a huge statement by paying for her own college tuition and currently lives in a very understated neighborhood in Brooklyn, far from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. Lourdes is living her life as she wants it and is definitely her own person!