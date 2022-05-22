Dispatcher Put On Leave For Allegedly Mishandling 911 Call During Mass Shooting

A gunman entered a Tops grocery store on Buffalo's East Side and killed ten people on May 14.

Latisha Rogers, 20, was working at Tops and called 911 during the shooting. She told TV station WGRZ that she heard the shooter nearby and spoke quietly, hoping that he wouldn't hear her.

The 911 operator who answered the call questioned Rogers about why she was whispering and the call was then disconnected.

"I was whispering because I could hear him close by, and when I whispered on the phone to 911, the dispatcher started yelling at me, saying, 'Why are you whispering? You don't have to whisper,'" the woman told the TV station. "And I'm trying to tell her, like, 'Ma'am, he's in the store. He's shooting. There's an active shooter, and I'm scared for my life,' and she said something crazy to me and she hung up in my face."