Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Plunging Maxi Dress

American actress Kaley Cuoco surprised her 7.3 million followers on Instagram and offline fans with a picture of her new boyfriend; barely a month after she said to Glamour Magazine she'll never marry again.

Although she copped out to be open to experiencing love once more, the 36-year-old actress maintains her stance on not wanting the legal union. Before dropping the big news, Cuoco shared a beautiful picture of herself in a half-cut bodice dress, revealing her ample cleavage but not her budding relationship.