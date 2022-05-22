Danica Patrick Shares Flashback Photo In Bikini After Removing Breast Implants

Danica, who has appeared on numerous magazine covers in her hay day, including two Sports Illustrated swimsuit features, revealed she removed the implants last month (April 27) after years of suffering from several severe symptoms that she believes were caused by the surgery.

"I wasn't sure I was ready to share this.... but then I remembered that true vulnerability is sharing something you're not really ready to. So here it is," Danica began.

"I got breast implants November of 2014. I got them because I want to have it all. I was really fit, but I didn't have boobs. So I got them. Everything went well, and I was happy with them."

"Fast forward about 3 years to early 2018, and I noticed that my hair was not as healthy and was breaking off. I also gained a few pounds and had no luck losing it. Then fast forward to late 2020.... and the wheels came off. I had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn't looking healthy at all, and my face was a different shape (weird, I know). So I went down the rabbit hole to figure it out. I did every test that could be done."