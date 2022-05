The Bucs selected Arizona State running back Rachaad White in the third round of the NFL Draft. The 23-year-old took the time to soak up as much of his first NFL practice. Laine even reports White tried to take his helmet back to the team hotel before being stopped by the equipment staff.

The thing that made everything sink in for him, however, was Brady's locker. A couple of teammates were already around the locker when White stopped by. “I went over there and was like, ‘Yeah, that’s crazy.’ Of course, I don’t touch nothing in nobody’s locker 'cause that’s just how it goes. But it’s just crazy to see like how organized and neat his locker is. Mine’s kind of dirty already," White told ESPN.