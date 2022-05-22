Christina Aguilera Stuns In Dress With Extended Train

Christina Aguilera, 42, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she made quite the entrance at the 2021 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. She wore a strapless black bustier dress complementing it with a latex shrug of patent leather style, the 80s-inspired puffed-up gloves, and sleeves.

But the pop star shows that when it comes to making waves and grabbing the spotlight - she's still got it! This explains why her 8.2 million Instagram followers love her. Christina opted for layered silver cross necklaces that matched her rings, bright red hair into a slick ponytail with the shorter hair layers framing her face.