In the years leading up to 1998, many knew Kendall Francois as the student monitor for Arlington Middle School. However, unbeknownst to students and neighbors alike, the man that could have once been described as meek and shy was living a secret, violent life.
Examining Kendall Francois' Evolution From Unassuming School Monitor To Notorious Serial Killer
Francois' Background
Born on July 26, 1971, Francois grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York. Even though he played football throughout his time at Arlington High School, he opted to join the U.S. Army upon graduation in 1989. After completing Basic Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in 1990, he enrolled at Duchess County Community College in 1993 and continued pursuing his education until 1998.
In addition to his studies, he also began working as a hall and detention monitor at Arlington Middle School. Even though he was a familiar face to those within the school system, many started noticing his inappropriate sexual jokes towards female students and commenting on his unappealing smell. Some even nicknamed him "Stinky." While his odd behavior likely stood out, it would be quite some time before Francois would be held accountable for his private actions.
Women Begin To Disappear
Beginning in 1996, local sex workers began to vanish. In October of that year, 30-year-old Wendy Meyers became his first victim. After murdering her, he took her body to the home he shared with his parents in Poughkeepsie and hid her in his attic. Then, in November of '96, he killed 29-year-old Gina Barone and placed her body next to Meyers'.
As local police began learning about the missing women, they contacted the FBI about the disappearances. However, they were told that a serial killer profile wasn't feasible without any crime scenes.
Even though eight women went missing in the following years, Francois would not be held accountable for quite some time.
Clues Break The Case
In the summer of 1998, authorities noticed that two of the missing women had worked the same downtown area. As a result, police decided to begin patrolling the area.
Then, on Sept. 1, 1998, while handing out flyers on the disappearance of 25-year-old Catina Newmaster, they received another tip. This time, it would lead straight to Francois.
According to an eyewitness, Francois had assaulted Christine Scala, which prompted her to file an official complaint against him. Shortly after that, Francois was arrested and charged with assault. A search warrant was also issued for his home.
Searching Francois' House
Even though law enforcement entered 99 Fulton Ave. on the assault, this was the missing link that they needed to finally connect Francois to the missing women. Upon entering the run-down home, they encountered nearly unlivable conditions, with litter and personal belongings covering almost all surface.
On top of that, they were also met with a foul odor coming from various places in the home. Eventually, this would lead them to the attic and a basement crawlspace, which is where Francois had been hiding his victims. Before his arrest, he had allegedly told his parents that there was a dead raccoon somewhere in the house, which he said accounted for the smell.
Ultimate Conviction
Following the disturbing discovery, Francois, dubbed the "Poughkeepsie Killer," was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and attempted assault in 1998. Even though the district attorney had requested the death penalty, the punishment could only be doled out by a jury, per New York state law.
On Aug. 11, 1998, he was sentenced to life in prison after confessing to the murders. In September 2014, Francois, then 43, died in prison after serving 16 years.
