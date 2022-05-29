Examining Kendall Francois' Evolution From Unassuming School Monitor To Notorious Serial Killer

Born on July 26, 1971, Francois grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York. Even though he played football throughout his time at Arlington High School, he opted to join the U.S. Army upon graduation in 1989. After completing Basic Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in 1990, he enrolled at Duchess County Community College in 1993 and continued pursuing his education until 1998.

In addition to his studies, he also began working as a hall and detention monitor at Arlington Middle School. Even though he was a familiar face to those within the school system, many started noticing his inappropriate sexual jokes towards female students and commenting on his unappealing smell. Some even nicknamed him "Stinky." While his odd behavior likely stood out, it would be quite some time before Francois would be held accountable for his private actions.