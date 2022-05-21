Texas Man Convicted Of Killing Girlfriend Still On The Run

Matthew Edgar and Livye Lewis
youtube | Crime News

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

A 25-year-old man convicted of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend has been on the run since January, and authorities in eastern Texas are stepping up their search.

Matthew Edgar, 25, has been a fugitive since he failed to show up for his murder trial in late January.

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Insider Lists 3 Potential Destinations For David Price

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Christian Wood & Eric Gordon Via Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Involving Mitchell Robinson

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Shares Tidbits From Her Upcoming Wedding

Jose Esuaro Dominguez: Missing For More Than Four Decades

Max Scherzer Isn't Too Worried Despite Injury Scare

Matthew Edgar Convicted Of Killing Girlfriend Livye Lewis

Livye Lewis
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3320372714666532&set=a.141562985880870 | Livye Lewis

Even though he didn't show up, Edgar's trial proceeded. A jury found him guilty of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, Livye Lewis. He received a 99-year prison sentence.

News & Politics

Daycare Workers Drugged Kids To Put Them To Sleep

By Jessica Powers

Lewis Found Dead With Edgar Nearby

Matthew Edgar and Livye Lewis
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=3196280950409043&set=pb.100000815072770.-2207520000..&type=3 | Livye Lewis

Lewis, who lived in Hemphill, was murdered on Oct. 31, 2020, in Texas' Sabine County.

According to prosecutors, Lewis was found dead in a vehicle from blunt force trauma and a shotgun blast to the neck.

Officers found Edgar nearby, lying in the fetal position, covered in blood.

Mom Of Two Seemingly Vanished In Texas

Serial Rapist And Murderer Targeted College Students

Violence Broke Out After A Party In 2020

Livye Lewis in an undated photo.
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2884268971610244&set=pb.100000815072770.-2207520000..&type=3 | Livye Lewis

Edgar said the two had attended a party, but he claimed he didn't remember anything from that night. Witnesses reported that the two had argued because Edgar was mad that Lewis was speaking to another man. Lewis left the party on her own, and Edgar, officials said, chased after her in his car.

Police charged Edgar with the murder in November of 2020. But in April 2021, against the objections of prosecutors, a judge granted him a $50,000 bond, which he posted. Since then, he has been out of custody and is now on the run.

During the trial, prosecutors shared text messages from Edgar's phone, including one from the morning of Nov. 1, 2020. A friend of Edgar's texted asking about Lewis' whereabouts, and Edgar replied, "dead."

Lewis's Mother Urges Edgar To Turn Himself In

Livye Lewis in an undated photo.
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=4712014895502300&set=a.331795603524273 | Livye Lewis

Lewis's mother, Darci Bass, told KPLC-TV that she'd like to see her daughter's killer behind prison bars serving out his sentence.

"The pain of losing her, it's not ever going to change," Bass said to the station. "I just want to start healing, you know. I mean, I am never going to walk the same. It's like I've lost a limb, all of my limbs, and I'm learning to crawl again."

Addressing Edgar, Bass said, "Do what is right. You can't hide from the lord."

A Facebook page run by Bass announced Wednesday that the reward for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Edgar had reached $10,000.

There have been many tips coming in, but none have yet panned out.

Anyone with information about Edgar's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 409-787-2266.

Read Next

Must Read

Thylane Blondeau Struts On Beach In Bikini

Anna Kendrick In Bathing Suit Splashes In The Water

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Healthy Body In Bikini

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Peekaboo Dress

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Is A 'Blurred Vision'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.