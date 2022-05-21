Texas Man Convicted Of Killing Girlfriend Still On The Run

Lewis's mother, Darci Bass, told KPLC-TV that she'd like to see her daughter's killer behind prison bars serving out his sentence.

"The pain of losing her, it's not ever going to change," Bass said to the station. "I just want to start healing, you know. I mean, I am never going to walk the same. It's like I've lost a limb, all of my limbs, and I'm learning to crawl again."

Addressing Edgar, Bass said, "Do what is right. You can't hide from the lord."

A Facebook page run by Bass announced Wednesday that the reward for information leading to the arrest of Matthew Edgar had reached $10,000.

There have been many tips coming in, but none have yet panned out.

Anyone with information about Edgar's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 409-787-2266.