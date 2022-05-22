NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Deal Forms Bucks' 'Big 3' Of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is expected to be one of the biggest names on the rumor mill in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The Trail Blazers may have said that they have no intention of trading Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Still, if they fail to build a title contender around him, most people believe that the six-time NBA All-Star would demand a trade this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several aspiring contenders that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Lillard to their roster.