NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Sends Malcolm Brogdon To Heat For Max Strus, Duncan Robinson & Draft Pick

After suffering a first-round playoff exit last year, the Miami Heat have successfully found their way back to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021-22 NBA season. As of now, the Heat are facing the Boston Celtics in the third round, where they lead 2-1 after an impressive display on the road.

While they focus on dominating the Eastern Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this season, several interesting trade ideas involving the Heat have already started to surface in the league.