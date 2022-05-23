'I Want To Live My Life In Peace': Kyle Richards On Not Returning To 'RHOBH'

At the 2022 NBCUniversal in New York City last Monday, Kyle mentioned that she does not know how much longer she can go having her life in front of the cameras. The Halloween Kills actress revealed that after every season, she considered whether she could continue the next one or not. However, after ending season 12 on a bad note, she concluded that there was absolutely no way she would return. "I was like, 'There's absolutely no way,'" she said. "'I'm done. I'm finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can't take this,'" she added.