Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has revealed that she may not be returning for the 13th season of the show. Speaking on the possibility of her returning to the show, the 53-year-old admitted that she does not know if she would be returning for the next season after finishing season 12 on a sour note. "I want to live my life in peace," she said.
'I Want To Live My Life In Peace': Kyle Richards On Not Returning To 'RHOBH'
Kyle Is Done
At the 2022 NBCUniversal in New York City last Monday, Kyle mentioned that she does not know how much longer she can go having her life in front of the cameras. The Halloween Kills actress revealed that after every season, she considered whether she could continue the next one or not. However, after ending season 12 on a bad note, she concluded that there was absolutely no way she would return. "I was like, 'There's absolutely no way,'" she said. "'I'm done. I'm finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can't take this,'" she added.
Feuding Sisters
The RHOBH OG, who has been starring in the reality show since 2011, did not expand on what happened that made her reluctant to return, although it may be related to her "complicated and complex feud with sister Kathy Hilton. "It's so complicated and complex. All I can say is, we're family, and we're going to have these moments," the actress told Page Six at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront on Monday. She also confirmed on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" on May 11 that she and Hilton have begun speaking again.
Dorit's Home Invasion
Kyle is still not over Sutton Stracke's reaction to Dorit Kemsley's home invasion. The Wednesday episode of the show continued the narrative surrounding Dorit's home invasion. The incident involved three men robbing Dorit at gunpoint while her children were asleep and her husband was away in London. Things got heated on the show when Richard,53, confronted Sutton, 50, about her previous comment on the incident. In the season 12 premiere, Sutton pegged her work crisis to be a result of Dorit's home invasion.
Confronting Sutton
The Halloween actress described Sutton's reaction to their friend's situation as "very strange," seeing as she had her life threatened. According to People, she went on to confront Sutton about her reaction to their friend's situation, saying that she "seems a little off." Sutton denied the claims, explaining that she doesn't "deal well" with guns and burglaries, adding that her house was broken into when she was 14, and her father had shot himself in the head. The actress concluded that she wanted to confront Sutton because she was bothered by the controversial comments.