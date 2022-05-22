Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Workout For Gorgeous Glutes

Jennifer Lopez makes 52 look so fab, but it comes with a lot of effort and commitment. The pop superstar works with not one but two personal trainers, David Kirsch and Dodd Romero, and she considers exercise an essential part of her lifestyle.

She told Hello! back in 2016, "I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. Dance has always been a huge part of my life, and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness."

Read on to find out Lopez's go-to workouts.