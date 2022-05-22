The Secrets Behind Jessica Alba Staying Fit

Have you ever checked out Jessica Alba’s Instagram, looked at her selfies, and wondered, "What’s her secret?”

We certainly did that, but instead of sharing only one secret with you, we will share SECRETS. Yes, that's in the plural form, so let's dive right in.

First things first, Alba is a 41-years-old American actress, and she is a mom of three kids, Hayes & Haven & Honor, so that definitely makes staying fit more difficult. Still, we won’t use the word impossible because she is a living example of it being 100% possible.

Did we also mention that she has her beauty brand, along with being an actress and a mother? Yeah, you would like to stick around and find out Jessica Alba’s working out secrets.