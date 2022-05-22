Bebe Rexha Teases' Swipe For A Little Gift,' For Photo In Bikini 

"Together the world could be ours," Rehxa casually wrote on a series of enticing photos on Instagram, then teasingly added, "Swipe for a little gift."

In what appeared to be an outfit, pairing a skimpy string top with a mid-length chiffon detail skirt, turned out to be a whole Rick Owens ensemble, including the fashion brand's super sexy Fogachine Runway bikini, as seen in the very last photo slide.

The teeny tiny black number hugged Bebe's curvaceous bod tightly, leaving very little to the imagination. The Say My Name singer's "little gift" was well-received by the fans, and the bombshell never looked hotter.

"Queen you're fireee 🔥🔥🔥," said one admirer. Another added, "Hottttttttttttt!!!! You go girl!!!! 🔥🔥," followed by, "😍🔥 Sooooo Hot and gorgeous 🔥🔥."

This was no small treat either added this follower, who said, "It's not a little gift, it's biG BiG Gift 😆😍."