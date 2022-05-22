There wasn't much left to the imagination in Bebe Rexha's's latest bikini post on the 'Gram, but that was all a part of her "little gift" to fans. The Brooklyn-born pop star and major 'self-love' queen is far from reserved when sharing her bikini pics online. Still, her latest reveal is as sweltering as it gets.
Bebe Rexha Teases' Swipe For A Little Gift,' For Photo In Bikini
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Land Deandre Ayton For Package Including Robert Williams, Derrick White & Aaron Nesmith In Proposed Deal
"Swipe For A Little Gift"
"Together the world could be ours," Rehxa casually wrote on a series of enticing photos on Instagram, then teasingly added, "Swipe for a little gift."
In what appeared to be an outfit, pairing a skimpy string top with a mid-length chiffon detail skirt, turned out to be a whole Rick Owens ensemble, including the fashion brand's super sexy Fogachine Runway bikini, as seen in the very last photo slide.
The teeny tiny black number hugged Bebe's curvaceous bod tightly, leaving very little to the imagination. The Say My Name singer's "little gift" was well-received by the fans, and the bombshell never looked hotter.
"Queen you're fireee 🔥🔥🔥," said one admirer. Another added, "Hottttttttttttt!!!! You go girl!!!! 🔥🔥," followed by, "😍🔥 Sooooo Hot and gorgeous 🔥🔥."
This was no small treat either added this follower, who said, "It's not a little gift, it's biG BiG Gift 😆😍."
Celebrities
5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills
Anna Kendrick has demonstrated her talents several times throughout her career.
Get Bebe's Swimsuit Look
Rehxa's exclusive Rick Owens bikini appears in the collection's Rick Owens Fogachine Runway Fog Swimmer. The piece is skintight with comfort stretch and has a matte finish. It features shoulder and side body straps with a deep V plunge front and side body cutouts. Get this bikini look on Rick Owens for € 340.
Complete The Look
The I Got You singer also rocked the mid-length Rick Owens SS22 Fogachine Runway Divine Skirt in silk chiffon (€ 1.570) and Rick Owens Sunglasses (€ 590), which feature a black double injection Japanese nylon, memory flex frame, and silver lenses.
More Fittings In Rick Owens
In more styles from the Paris-based American fashion designer, Bebe looked absolutely stunning in this Rick Owens SS22 Fogachine Runway Strapless Prong Dress (€1.000).
Fitted on her curvy figure, the singer makes this look more sizzling than ever. The dress is made of a lightweight stretch denim material with a water-based black matte film finish.
The tight, shape-hugging piece features a strapless structured bodice with a boned geometric cutout front and folded bust detail. Though it is floor-length in front, it tapers slightly to the ankle with a high center back split and exposed zip closure.