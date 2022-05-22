Ciera Breland: Mother, Lawyer, Missing

Gone are the days when a wife could mysteriously fall off a boat, and her husband's story was documented as factual. In less female-gender friendly times, a partner could swear his wife left with another man, abandoning him and the children while her body may have been buried in the backyard, discovered in a cold case 20 years later.

Police departments would accept any reason or excuse the male spouse gave regarding his missing wife without further investigation.

According to Inside Edition, police want to know why a mother left her home at 10 PM on foot, dressed only in a tank top in 20-degree weather. Why would she leave her keys, cell phone, wallet, and most importantly, her 5-month-old son behind, as told to the police by her husband?