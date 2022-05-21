MLB Rumors: Yankees Could Be In On Juan Soto Deal

Soto has had an incredible start to his career, as he's a .297 career hitter and has belted 106 home runs in just 5.5 seasons. The 23-year-old has gotten some insane comparisons throughout his young career, including people saying he's the next Ted Williams.

This season, he's not necessarily having as great of a year as he has throughout the previous few years, but Soto is still hitting over .250 and has belted eight home runs. His OBP is above .470, which shows the type of elite all-around hitter he truly is.

Not only is he one of the best hitters in baseball, but Soto's also improving on the defensive side of the ball.