Penelope Cruz Stuns In Red Dress!
Penelope Cruz Stuns In Red Chanel Dress During 2021 Charity Gala In New York
Penelope Cruz, 48, took over the show by being honored at the 2021 charity gala in New York dressed in a gorgeous red Chanel haute couture dress. The Spanish actress has been known for her singular style for nearly twenty years in her native country and internationally. She never ceases to bring her charisma and charm to any event where she is dressed in the 9s.
The gown this night - as expected - was stunning and looked adorable for the holiday season. With 6.1 million Instagram followers, the mother of two received a cinematography award, and her elegant image proved how deserving she was.
Her Instagram followers have been some of her most dedicated fans, and she keeps her social media packed with photos of her work on stage and behind the scenes. Sometimes, she even sneaks in a few photos with her husband, Javier Bardem.
Penelope Got Her Hollywood Break In The Early 2000s
The Spanish actress is famous for her roles in various genre films such as Blow, Vanilla Sky, and Nine. Her debut was her role in the Spanish film Belle Epoque in 1992. But she was recognized globally for playing the motion-sick heroine in Women on Top in the 2000 film. Since then, Cruz has won various awards for her roles in other major films.
The Cruz Workout Is All-Encompassing And Very Effective!
Penelope Cruz has a well-toned and healthy body that she only maintains through physical activities and a diet plan. The actress doesn't spend hours in the gym; she takes her time performing Bikram yoga which doubles as a cardio workout depending on the class. Her workout classes mostly last to 90 minutes.
2022 Was a Banner Year For Penelope!
Aside from her Oscar nomination and one for her husband, Cruz was elated at being honored at Miami Film Festival 2022. With the year only halfway over, the star still has many award nominations waiting.
In addition, the actress recently starred as Graciela Rivera in The 355, an American Spy film. The movie featured some of the most prominent female actresses in Hollywood today. The spy thriller proved that women are just as capable as men at performing their stunts and taking control of a dangerous situation.