Penelope Cruz Stuns In Red Dress!

Penelope Cruz, 48, took over the show by being honored at the 2021 charity gala in New York dressed in a gorgeous red Chanel haute couture dress. The Spanish actress has been known for her singular style for nearly twenty years in her native country and internationally. She never ceases to bring her charisma and charm to any event where she is dressed in the 9s.

The gown this night - as expected - was stunning and looked adorable for the holiday season. With 6.1 million Instagram followers, the mother of two received a cinematography award, and her elegant image proved how deserving she was.

Her Instagram followers have been some of her most dedicated fans, and she keeps her social media packed with photos of her work on stage and behind the scenes. Sometimes, she even sneaks in a few photos with her husband, Javier Bardem.