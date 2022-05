The David Price trade will go down in infamy as one of the worst moves ever done by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Once considered one of the best southpaws in MLB, Price is no longer the ace he used to be.

Despite making north of $30 million and being fully healthy, Price hasn't even been activated this season. Last year, he wasn't featured in the playoffs and sat out the entire COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. Not ideal.