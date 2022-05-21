MLB Rumors: Mets Could Go After Starting Pitcher Due To Injuries

Max Scherzer
Jon Conahan

The New York Mets have been one of the top teams in baseball to start the season, but the past few weeks have given them everything to worry about. Despite starting the season 26-14, the Mets' top-two pitchers in their rotation are now both on the injury list.

Max Scherzer will be out for the next two months, and Jacob deGrom has yet to throw a pitch this season.

It's going to be a tough task for the Mets, but they need to weather the storm if they want to be the team that everyone thinks they can be.

Max Scherzer Injury

Max Scherzer
Max Scherzer was in discomfort after throwing a slider against the St. Louis Cardinals in the 6th inning on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Mets announced that the three-time Cy Young Award winner would be sidelined for 6-8 weeks due to an oblique strain.

Scherzer had a great start to the season before the injury. He was 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP.

NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant To Lakers, Anthony Davis To Suns In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Pistons

By JB Baruelo

Jacob deGrom Injury

Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball, and it's truly not up for debate. We can even argue that he's one of the best pitchers of all time.

The Mets were able to find success without deGrom to start the season, but that was only because of guys like Max Scherzer and Tylor Megill. Megill is also out for the next few weeks due to tendinitis.

It's still unclear when Jacob deGrom will make his return, but the Mets got good news about him earlier in the week. deGrom reportedly has been healing well from his shoulder blade injury and has started his training program.

Who Should The Mets Go After?

Mets
The Mets decided to sign Trevor Cahill earlier in the week, before Scherzer's injury. Cahill isn't going to give the Mets the same type of production as a guy like Scherzer, but maybe he can fill the void just a bit.

New York is likely to wait until the All-Star break to make some moves, with Frankie Montas being the number one guy they might go after.

Will This Hurt The Mets Chance Of Winning A World Series?

Mets
Losing these three guys for the Mets will make it tougher for them to win a World Series. However, this Mets team is legit, and they just need to weather the storm. It's going to be much easier said than done, but if the Mets can keep getting production out of their other starters, they will be just fine in a few weeks.

