MLB Rumors: Mets Could Go After Starting Pitcher Due To Injuries

The New York Mets have been one of the top teams in baseball to start the season, but the past few weeks have given them everything to worry about. Despite starting the season 26-14, the Mets' top-two pitchers in their rotation are now both on the injury list.

Max Scherzer will be out for the next two months, and Jacob deGrom has yet to throw a pitch this season.

It's going to be a tough task for the Mets, but they need to weather the storm if they want to be the team that everyone thinks they can be.