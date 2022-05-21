Emma Stone Lists Her Malibu California Home For $4.3 Million After Purchasing A New Home In Texas

After moving into her exquisite new Austin property, actress Emma Stone has no use for her previous abode. The actress' Malibu blufftop home is on the market for $4.295 million with Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty.

"It's a classic 1958 California Midcentury hanging over the Pacific," Eric told the Wall Street Journal . "It's the Malibu beach house they would choose for a Nancy Meyers movie."

The cliffside property is a tranquil haven with unobstructed ocean views, Catalina Island, and the city lights.

According to property documents, Emma paid $3.25 million for the home perched over one of the world's most famous beaches in 2018.

Continue reading for more details about the home.