Emma Stone Lists Her Malibu California Home For $4.3 Million After Purchasing A New Home In Texas

After moving into her exquisite new Austin property, actress Emma Stone has no use for her previous abode. The actress' Malibu blufftop home is on the market for $4.295 million with Eric Lavey of Sotheby's International Realty.

"It's a classic 1958 California Midcentury hanging over the Pacific," Eric told the Wall Street Journal. "It's the Malibu beach house they would choose for a Nancy Meyers movie."

The cliffside property is a tranquil haven with unobstructed ocean views, Catalina Island, and the city lights.

According to property documents, Emma paid $3.25 million for the home perched over one of the world's most famous beaches in 2018.

Continue reading for more details about the home. 

Previous Renovations

Emma Stone has a lovely Malibu home up for sale
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Built in 1958, the house was refurbished just before the La La Land and Cruella star bought it from its previous owners, who had the gorgeous property featured in Cottages & Gardens magazines.

The kitchen is one of the areas the property's previous owners remodeled. They added high-end stainless appliances and stone countertops. Also, the entire property was whitewashed, with creamy white walls and ceilings throughout.

Except for modest design alterations, the property looks nearly the same today as when the actress bought it. The front door, which has been painted a darker shade of blue, looks to be the most significant change Emma made.

The property is still surrounded by native eucalyptus and yucca trees and vivid spots of blue agave and jade and has an expansive brick terrace that overlooks the beach.

The View Of The Pacific Ocean Is Golden

Emma Stone's listed Malibu home affords one a great view of the Pacific Ocean
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The view of the Pacific Ocean is the property's crown jewel, visible from nearly every room but especially delightful from the primary suite, which lies in the home's corner and has glass sliders on two of the four sides.

A Light-filled Home 

Emma Stone's listed Malibu home has a beautiful interior
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

With three bedrooms and two baths in just under 1,800 square feet, the property is on the small side, especially in terms of A-list celebrity homes. The primarily open concept is nevertheless light and airy. Thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and many skylights, the space is also saturated with natural light.

The two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom, while the ocean-view master suite has its own smaller bathroom.

The Home's Amenities 

the modern kitchen in Emma Stone's Listed Malibu home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

The all-white property has a modern kitchen with gold accents and a light-filled living area with a recently repaired fireplace. A standalone tub and a rain shower are included in the bathroom.

The property offers the best indoor-outdoor living on three coastal acres. In addition, the new homeowner will be able to eat al fresco in the outside dining area, which is surrounded by natural flora.

An extra entertainment room and art studio are included in the home. The property is also close to local beaches and hiking trails.

Emma's Real Estate Portfolios 

A bedroom in Emma Stone's listed Malibu home
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

In addition to her new Texas property, Emma owns a luxurious New York City apartment and a relatively simple cottage in L.A.'s Westwood area, the latter of which has long been occupied by her mother. The 33-year-old's newly listed Malibu residence is not exempted. 

It is unclear how much Emma paid for her wealthy new Austin, Texas, home because the Lone Star State is secretive about home sales costs. However, tax assessments reveal the 1.2-acre property was last valued at just over $4 million. 

Yet, the house is likely worth substantially more in today's frenetic real estate market — likely in the $7 to $8 million range, if not more. If she actually paid that much for the property, it would undoubtedly be the most expensive in her portfolio.

Emma's listed Malibu home is projected to sell quickly because there are few homes in that price range in Malibu. 

