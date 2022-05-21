Tristan Thompson Sells Encino Home Listed For Two Years 

Now playing for the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association, Thompson ditched his fancy Los Angeles home, but it took almost two years before he finally got a buyer.

Thompson, 31, Purchased the modern farmhouse-style residence for $6.5 million, but he put it back on sale just over a year later for an asking price of $8.5 million. As it took longer and still no owner, the athlete slashed his initial asking amount to $7.9 million in May 2021.

The residents remained unoccupied for almost a year until a buyer eventually plunked down $7.825 million, claiming the home. The sale was nothing over the top, but it was nicely profitable.