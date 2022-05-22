Police Say Former College Basketball Player Unknowingly Dragged Into Turf War

Police sources told CBS News that Huang had no criminal record but that she did have an affiliation with a gang. They say she was robbed last Sunday and told some of her gang-member friends, triggering tit-for-tat gang-related violence.

There was a deadly shooting in Alphabet City, followed by two people shot on Pike Street on the Lower East Side, then another shooting in Queens, and finally, Parrilla and Huang were shot.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and the investigation remains active.