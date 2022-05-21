'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss On Sheree's Return, Phaedra Drama, And Unexpected Feud With Marlo

"I don't know when people say I'm the OG… Yes, as far as consistent time on the show. But with Shereé [Whitfield] being back, I don't really consider myself the OG because she was on Season 1," Burruss explained, adding that she loves Sheree being back on the show.

"I love that she's back. She came back and came with it. All the things that we have talked about. She really came to finish what she started. We finally got some answers," Burruss revealed.

When Burruss was then asked about her strained relationship with former cast member Phaedra Parks, she made it clear that she was disgusted by Parks' false claim that she had planned to drug Porsha Williams to take advantage of her.

"The accusations that were made were not just… She never actually came for me herself. People don't understand, people are losing their whole careers over accusation It was other things that happened. I was like, 'I can't personally deal with her anymore,'" Burruss stated.