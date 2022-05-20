Husband Of Slain Kansas Woman Allegedly Said God Told Him To Kill Her

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart told the Lawrence World Journal that Marek told the dispatcher that God told him to do it.

"There obviously are some preliminary indicators that this person wasn't mentally stable. We call it being in psychosis, so obviously that is something we will be investigating as well as this case continues," the chief said.

Marek was arrested at the scene and detained on $1 million bail. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Authorities have not said how Gibbs died.