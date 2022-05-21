Young Florida Nurse Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide With Firefighter

Officers located Haley Friedel in the driveway inside a vehicle with apparent fatal gunshot wounds. Friedel lived on the 4000 block of Lakeview Hills Avenue of Titusville, a small city in Brevard County, Florida.

Gregory DePietro, 32, of Titusville, was located close to the vehicle on the home’s lawn with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

DePietro was take to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:15 a.m.