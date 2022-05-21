Young Florida Nurse Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide With Firefighter

Haley Friedel
Haley Friedel

Jessica Powers

A young Florida nurse with a bright future is dead following an apparent murder suicide involving a firefighter who allegedly shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

Police Responded To The Scene At Her Home

Haley Friedel in an undated photo.
Haley Friedel

Haley Friedel, 24, was found by Titusville Police Department officers who responded to reports of gunshots at around 7:00 a.m. on May 12, officials said in a statement.

By Jessica Powers

Friedel Found Dead, DePietro Pronounced Dead At The Hospital

Haley Friedel
Haley Friedel

Officers located Haley Friedel in the driveway inside a vehicle with apparent fatal gunshot wounds. Friedel lived on the 4000 block of Lakeview Hills Avenue of Titusville, a small city in Brevard County, Florida.

Gregory DePietro, 32, of Titusville, was located close to the vehicle on the home’s lawn with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.

DePietro was take to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and he was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:15 a.m. 

Few Details Emerge About Their Relationship

Haley Friedel in an undated photo.
Haley Friedel

Officials said the preliminary investigation revealed DePietro arrived at Friedel’s residence, parked his vehicle directly behind her ca and approached the driver’s side of her locked car.

He then fired multiple gunshots into the driver’s side window striking Friedel multiple times, then immediately turned the gun on himself and fired.

Officials said DePietro and Friedel were "known to each other," but did not elaborate on the extent of their relationship.

DePietro worked at a firefighter for the Seminole County Fire Department since 2018, according to NBC Orlando affiliate WESH.

“DePietro was in good standing with the department during his tenure here,” said Chief Matt Kinley. “This is a tragic and devastating loss for the family of Haley Friedel and the family of Greg DePietro."

Friedel Remembered As Happy, Determined Young Woman

Haley Friedel in an undated photo.
Haley Friedel

A GoFundMe page created to raise funds for the victim’s family has raised more than $20,000.

According to the fundraising page, Friedel "had a personality that radiated and shined much like the beautiful sunflower she loved - bringing joy to so many people around her. She was so driven, and structured, and had such an amazing work ethic. She got lost in pushing and always wanting to reach the next level, especially with work and the gym. She inspired so many, for being so young."

Friedel's Facebook shows she followed in her mother's footsteps by becoming a registered nurse. She grew up in Florida and graduated from Daytona State College last year. She landed a job working at an emergency room nurse in January.

