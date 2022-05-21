NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Get Christian Wood & Eric Gordon Via Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal Involving Mitchell Robinson

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood is one of the veteran big men who are expected to change teams in the 2022 NBA offseason. Wood may not have expressed his desire to leave Space City, but with the team still in the early phase of the rebuilding process, keeping a 26-year-old center doesn't make sense for the Rockets.

Instead of bringing him back for another season, most people believe that the Rockets are better off trading Wood for assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans.