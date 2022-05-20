Caroline Marks Shares New Looks In Bikini On Bali Trip 

Marks has been taking time off from professional surfing after announcing her withdrawal from the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Tournament last February. The World #6 surfer star pulled out of the draw citing medical reasons.

"I was obviously really looking forward to competing at Sunset but unfortunately, after conferring with my team, I'm going to need to take time away from the CT to deal with some recurring medical and health issues. I'm looking forward to watching the Tour from home and can't wait to return as soon as I'm back to full strength,” Marks wrote on her IG page.

For many of her fans, it was great to see her recent update taking to the Bali seascapes with SeaTrees.

“Nice to see you back Caroline. Looking fit & healthy Miss. 🌊✌” said a fan.

Another added, “I Have been waiting for you to get healthy. The tour is not the same without that big smile and the Occy backhand! Big love from Washington state because were always cheering you.”