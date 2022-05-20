Caroline Marks Shares New Looks In Bikini On Bali Trip 

Surfer babe Caroline Marks is always riding the waves in a wetsuit so it's not all the time we get to see her flaunting her chiseled bod in bikini wear.
A recent Instagram share saw the Championship Tour superstar sporting a two-piece blue and white Hawaiian print swimsuit while sea-bound in Bali, Indonesia. Marks headed to the island’s coast with SeaTrees, a non-profit organization missioned in reforesting the ocean ecosystem in coastal communities.
The weather was great and the tides were pretty calm, giving the 20-year-old surfer a chance to slip into this cute Roxy Love The Surfeuse Elongated Triangle Bikini top and hipster bikini bottom, and her fans couldn’t have been happier.
Marks has been taking time off from professional surfing after announcing her withdrawal from the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Tournament last February. The World #6 surfer star pulled out of the draw citing medical reasons.
"I was obviously really looking forward to competing at Sunset but unfortunately, after conferring with my team, I'm going to need to take time away from the CT to deal with some recurring medical and health issues. I'm looking forward to watching the Tour from home and can't wait to return as soon as I'm back to full strength,” Marks wrote on her IG page.
For many of her fans, it was great to see her recent update taking to the Bali seascapes with SeaTrees.
“Nice to see you back Caroline. Looking fit & healthy Miss. 🌊✌” said a fan.
Another added, “I Have been waiting for you to get healthy. The tour is not the same without that big smile and the Occy backhand! Big love from Washington state because were always cheering you.”
It’s hard to keep the North American world title contender out of the water. Just last week, she shared a mini clip ripping the waves with friends. “So happy to be back in the water surfing with friends 🌞 // @noahjm22 x @sofitukker 🎶,” she wrote. Of course, the post came to the excitement of her many fans. “Yesss! Glad to see you back!! Ripping!! 💪🙏💜”, “Yesss ripping!!! 🔥🔥 missed ya Caroline!” and “we missed you”, were some of the comments on the clip.