'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Shares Tidbits From Her Upcoming Wedding

The wedding bells are finally ringing. During an interview with Extra at the NBCUniversal upfronts, Teresa opened up about her plans for the wedding. She was finally "done" with planning and added, "You always have to fine-tune everything. ". The RHONJ star also revealed she would have "two dresses" for the wedding.

Though she is a television personality, Giudice is still considering having a TV wedding, "I haven't decided yet… Course I want to share with fans. They have been on this journey with me… but I'm torn with it.". She also talked about what she looked forward to with her marriage to Luis, which was "Just living a happy life together."