'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Shares Tidbits From Her Upcoming Wedding

Teresa Giudice got engaged to Luis Ruelas in 2021. Now, it is almost time to walk down the aisle. The television personality shared how the journey has been for the wedding preparations and revealed some of the wedding plans.
Wedding Plans
The wedding bells are finally ringing. During an interview with Extra at the NBCUniversal upfronts, Teresa opened up about her plans for the wedding. She was finally "done" with planning and added, "You always have to fine-tune everything. ". The RHONJ star also revealed she would have "two dresses" for the wedding.
Though she is a television personality, Giudice is still considering having a TV wedding, "I haven't decided yet… Course I want to share with fans. They have been on this journey with me… but I'm torn with it.". She also talked about what she looked forward to with her marriage to Luis, which was "Just living a happy life together."
View On RHONJ Reunion
The cookbook writer also talked about her view of the drama at the Real Housewives Of New Jersey reunion. She explained, "Everyone always talks over everyone, 'cause everyone always wants to have the last word… You have to fend for yourself, you know".
Following the drama, she revealed she would be having a bridal party, but her sister-in-law, Melissa, would not be attending. Also, Teresa cleared the air between her and the host, Andy Cohen, and talked about having no bad feelings toward him.
Teresa Apologized To Joe Gorga
The mother-of-four reflected on her explosive fight with her younger brother, Joe Gorga, during the RHONJ reunion. She expressed her regrets on how everything played out, "I feel like we didn't get a lot resolved and, yeah, I didn't mean to call my brother what I called him,"
During the reunion, a heated argument emerged between the siblings and resulted in Teresa name-calling her 42-year-old brother a "bitch boy" and comparing him to a Housewife. In the interview, she continued with how she had apologized to her brother, and they were good now. She also talked about how brothers and sisters call each other names "But I wasn't trying to say that, I was just trying to make a point."
Joe Gorga Stormed Out Of RHONJ Reunion
The argument between the siblings was too intense to the extent of Joe storming out during the reunion, threatening to "quit" the Bravo franchise. Giudice followed him backstage only for the argument to intensify, and the reunion host, Andy Cohen, had to step in, "He's telling you how he feels, so you should listen!".
Due to this, Teresa listened to Joe, and he expressed how he felt about the whole argument and wanted to put it to an end. She was able to apologize and hug Gorga finally.