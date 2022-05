Eileen Gu is opening up about the flipside of her success.

In February, the 18-year-old athlete made history when she became the first freestyle skier to win three medals in a single Olympics – gold in big air and halfpipe and silver in slopestyle. She's also a model who has lucrative partnerships with Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. and is an outstanding student who's been accepted into Stanford.

But all of that "can be really tiring emotionally," she told GQ. Read the details below.