The Boston Celtics are one of the title contenders that are in a position to make big moves in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Celtics may be currently focused on fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title but if they fall short of achieving their main goal, they may consider upgrading their roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. While they are focused on their Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Miami Heat, the Celtics are already being linked to several big names who could become available on the trade market this summer.
NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis To Boston For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Celtics-Wizards Trade
Potential Offseason Target: Kristaps Porzingis
One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Celtics this summer is Kristaps Porzingis of the Washington Wizards. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would send Porzingis to Beantown this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be offering a trade package that includes Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Daniel Theis, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Porzingis.
Why Wizards Would Make The Trade
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Wizards if they end up losing Bradley Beal this summer. By sending Porzingis to Boston, the Wizards would be acquiring some assets that they need to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Beal era. Aside from obtaining three future draft assets, the Wizards would also be adding another young player that they could develop in Pritchard.
Pritchard could join Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, and Daniel Gafford and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Wizards would try to build in Washington. White and Theis may don't fit the Wizards' long-term plans, but they could provide a boost in their second unit while mentoring their young core.
Kristaps Porzingis Forms 'Big 3' With Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown
Trading for Porzingis would come with a risk for the Celtics. Aside from his injury history, Porzingis is also owed a huge amount of money over the next two years. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, the Latvian center would be an incredible addition to the Celtics' roster.
Porzingis would give the Celtics a long-term answer at the starting center position and allow them to create a "Big Three" with Tatum and Brown next season. It would still take time for Porzingis to familiarize himself with the Celtics' system but once he meshes well with Tatum and Brown, the Celtics would undoubtedly become a tougher team to face next season.
Kristaps Porzingis Would Welcome A Trade To Celtics
Porzingis may not have shown any sign that he already wants out of the Wizards, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Celtics. Even if the Wizards manage to sign Beal to a long-term deal this summer, it's still hard to see them competing for the NBA championship title. Leaving the Wizards to join forces with Tatum and Brown in Boston would give Porzingis a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing his first Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.