NBA Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis To Boston For Three Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Celtics-Wizards Trade

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Wizards if they end up losing Bradley Beal this summer. By sending Porzingis to Boston, the Wizards would be acquiring some assets that they need to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Beal era. Aside from obtaining three future draft assets, the Wizards would also be adding another young player that they could develop in Pritchard.

Pritchard could join Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, and Daniel Gafford and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Wizards would try to build in Washington. White and Theis may don't fit the Wizards' long-term plans, but they could provide a boost in their second unit while mentoring their young core.