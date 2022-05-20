NBA Rumors: GSW Could Acquire Mitchell Robinson For James Wiseman Via Sign-And-Trade Deal

The potential arrival of Robinson would boost the Warriors' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a starting-caliber center who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, he averaged 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 76.1 percent from the field.

Aside from what he can contribute to the Warriors' championship run, Robinson could also be an integral part of the team when Curry, Thompson, and Green are already gone. At 24, Robinson perfectly fits the timeline of the Warriors' young core of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Andrew Wiggins.