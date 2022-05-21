'Tough Day At Work': Priyanka Chopra Gives Glimpse Of Her Job On 'Citadel' Set

Priyanka shared a snap of her bruised face, which she took on the set of 'Citadel' while declaring that she had a tough day at work. Priyanka wore a sheer black dress as she seemingly shot an action sequence for the series.

There were blood marks made from makeup on her face and bruises under her nose and on her lips. Her hair was pulled back as she looked gorgeous, even with the fake bruises on her face.

"Did you have a tough day at work as well?😆 #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife," she captioned the photo. The makeup apparently did its job as followers expressed concern for her. "What happened? Are you ok?" one wrote.