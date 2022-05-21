Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Body In Bikini

Sydney Sweeney was no stranger to the spotlight when she rose to fame with the HBO series, Euphoria. The blonde beauty has been in the spotlight for years, as she starred in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and the star-studded film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Sydney is such a beautiful woman who loves to express herself through her outfits. One of the things she loves doing is wearing bikinis, and her fans love seeing her in them.

Read on to see the photos, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.