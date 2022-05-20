'I Thought I Look Super Cute': 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Shades Kyle Richards For Editing Her Out Of Group Photo

After bonding with the women of the long-running Bravo reality series, Karen Huger took notice of a photo Kyle Richards posted on her Instagram page.

As seen in a post shared by the All About the Real Housewives fan page, a screenshot of a post made by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member included nearly all of the Real Housewives in attendance at this week's NBC Upfronts: Garcelle Beauvais, Teresa Giudice, Alexia Echevarria, Gizelle Bryant, and Kenya Moore.

Meanwhile, the photo did not include Huger, even though she was standing right beside Beauvais as they posed on a Big Apple street.