'I Thought I Look Super Cute': 'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Shades Kyle Richards For Editing Her Out Of Group Photo

Karen Huger was recently in New York City with several fellow of her fellow Real Housewives, including her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star, Gizelle Bryant, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards. And, while there, she was faced with some online drama with Richards.
Karen Huger Posed For A Group Photo With Her Fellow 'Real Housewives' Stars
After bonding with the women of the long-running Bravo reality series, Karen Huger took notice of a photo Kyle Richards posted on her Instagram page.
As seen in a post shared by the All About the Real Housewives fan page, a screenshot of a post made by the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member included nearly all of the Real Housewives in attendance at this week's NBC Upfronts: Garcelle Beauvais, Teresa Giudice, Alexia Echevarria, Gizelle Bryant, and Kenya Moore.
Meanwhile, the photo did not include Huger, even though she was standing right beside Beauvais as they posed on a Big Apple street.
Karen Huger Didn't Understand Why Kyle Richards Would Chose To Eliminate Her From The Instagram Pic
After seeing the cropped image shared by Richards, Huger quickly called out the longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in a comment.
"WELL!! I thought I look super cute that day!" she wrote in a comment in which Richards was tagged.
So, what was Richards' reasoning for editing Huger from her group photo? According to Richards, it wasn't actually her. Instead, she grabbed the picture from a fan page who had removed Huger from it.
"I stole this photo from an IG page and then saw later there is one with you in it! That is why I posted it to my story after," Richards explained.
'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Seemingly Accepted Kyle Richards' Explanation For Posting The Image
After seeing that the RHOBH cast member had written, Huger replied, "Ok Queen." And after seeing the RHOP star's response, Richards assured her the cropped pic was no snub.
"[I] adore you," she wrote.
Where You Can See More Of Karen Huger And Kyle Richards
Huger is currently in production on the upcoming seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which is expected to begin airing on Bravo sometime later this year.
For more of Richards, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, which are currently airing on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.