Despite ACL Injury, Odell Beckham Jr Still Draws Interest From Packers, Rams, And Saints

Beckham told Jarvis Landry to 'take him home' after his LSU teammate signed with the Saints. Also, Rapoport reported that the Packers were keeping tabs on him and Julio Jones.
However, right now, it seems like the likeliest scenario is a return to the Rams, as HC Sean McVay admitted that he wants him back on the team:
"I really want Odell back on our team. He's a guy that in a short amount of time we were able to develop a really special relationship," McVay said. "I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate. We all know what a charisma and a presence that he has, but he is truly a great teammate, made so many impactful plays. It was a shame to see him go down in that game, but man, he sure still made an impact with those two catches that he did have and without a doubt want to get Odell back here."
The Rams already have Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson, so they can afford to wait until he's fully healed. He'll bounce back and prove that injuries won't take away his greatness wherever he lands.