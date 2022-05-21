Despite ACL Injury, Odell Beckham Jr Still Draws Interest From Packers, Rams, And Saints

There's no denying that Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL. When healthy, he can do things not many other players can, but he's seldom been healthy over the past three years.

OBJ tore his ACL while helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl, meaning he'll miss the first portion of the season. That's why he's still a free agent a month into the offseason.