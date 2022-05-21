HoYeon Jung Stuns In Black Sequin Dress

It's been a year since Korean Netflix thriller drama Squid Game grabbed everyone's attention, yet the lead cast Lee Jung-Jae, Hae Soo Park, HoYeon Jung, and the writer are still in high demand from major publications. Their latest feat sees them covering Vanity Fair's special Award's Insider issue, and Jung stole the show as usual.

The group dished on the upcoming second season of their hit TV show. She also returned home for the Baeksang Arts Award, where the show earned the night's Grand Prize.

A Beauty In Dramatic Waistline Dresses

Jung, 26, wore a black loose-fitted dress with an exaggerated, embellished skirt matched with black pointed-toe booties. She wrapped her black hair in a chignon and wore subtle nude makeup accessorized with equally modest jewelry pieces.

Check out the post on her Instagram feed.

Jung has an affinity for dresses with exaggerated skirts, and she wore something similar to the Critics Choice Awards earlier this year. However, her hair was curled and let down, unlike her Vanity Fair cover.

Everything About Squid Game Season Two

The film's success encouraged the writer to follow through on a second season despite refusing to write one before. So far, there's not much on paper, but the script is coming along fine, and its premise would test the ability of humans to come together in solidarity.

Although Jung's character Kang Sae-Byeok died in the first season, the writers hinted at a possible return as her twin in the second season.

Walking At Fashion Shows And Receiving More Awards

Even though she's not a writer, Jung has unique ideas for the upcoming season. Her simple request is for Gi-hun to have a great life and not suffer so much.

Squid Game isn't the only lucrative project Jung has embarked on recently. She still carries on as a model for high-end brands such as Chanel, Burberry, and Louis Vuitton. Last week, Jung wore a frilly Ivory dress with a ruched waistline and draped skirt.

Celebrating New Actresses At Baeksang Arts Award, South Korea

Jung wore her hair in a long loose curl and lightened her makeup. She accessorized her look with silver jewelry pieces matching her embroidered lace dress.

She tended the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, where she was nominated for Best New Actress, but she lost out to Kim Hye-jun last year. The actress continues to make history in her career by being the first Asian woman to land a US Vogue Cover.

