In his career, he's been known as one of the top shortstops in the game. He has a ton of flare to his game and it makes it fun for baseball fans to watch him. His career sees him with a .262 batting average and 151 home runs in 891 games.

A .262 batting average and 150-plus home runs for a guy that can play above-average defense is certainly an impressive feat, but this year he's not producing like that.

Considering that Baez is getting older and his plate discipline is truly starting to catch up to him, it could be time to start pressing the panic button.