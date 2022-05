The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 90% ready to take the field again. Most of their starters are back, the transition from Bruce Arians to Todd Bowles should be somewhat smooth, and they didn't need to find a Tom Brady replacement.

But there's still one guy missing, a future Hall of Famer wearing 87 and wreaking havoc downfield.

As of now, Rob Gronkowski is still a free agent, and not even he knows if he'll be back o the field.