Max Scherzer Isn't Too Worried Despite Injury Scare

When it rains, it pours. Already without aces Jacob deGrom and Taylor Megill, now it seems like the New York Mets will need to get by without Max Scherzer, who pulled himself out of yesterday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

One of MLB's most dominant and experienced hurlers, Scherzer told the Mets' bench that he was done after throwing a slider into the dirt in the sixth inning of the contest:

"Just felt a zing on my left side and just knew I was done," Scherzer told ESPN after the game. "When I felt it, I just knew there's no way you can throw another pitch, so just get out of there."