Anna Kendrick is a talented, intelligent, and interesting actress and singer. She has made a name for herself in show business, from being everyone's favorite in movies to also being everyone's favorite in a bikini. She looked absolutely beautiful in any bikini she wore and always shared the enchanting looks with her 20.8 million Instagram fans.
Anna Kendrick In Bathing Suit Splashes In The Water
Splashing In The Water
The Hollywood star is known for her funny and down-to-earth nature. She showed another interesting side while rocking a black bathing suit. In a short clip uploaded on Instagram, the Pitch Perfect star splashed in the water, posing as a cute dolphin and asking for marshmallows. Her hair was packed up in a bun, and the water only covered from her bosom to part of her legs while her feet were waving above water. She captioned the post: "Please do not feed the animals". It got a lot of love emojis from fans who enjoyed the short, interesting clip.
Sea Lover
The Twilight Saga casts love for the sea could be seen in most of her bikini shots. She was either rocking a beautiful bikini at the beach or relaxing by the pool. In another post, the actress and singer looked lovely in a strapless black and white polka dot spiked bra with black high waist underwear. She was waist-deep in the sea, leaving the view of her upper body. The award-winning actress's hair was soaked, and she gave a smile looking down at the water. This simple yet captivating photo got a lot of fire and heart emojis from fans. One commented, 'You look so amazing and absolutely gorgeous in that swimsuit', and another commented with 'so beautiful' with a smiley face with hearts emoji.
Achievable Skincare Routine
The Into the Woods actress has spackling skin, which always intrigued fans. She shared her complete skincare routine, which was surprisingly achievable for beauty lovers. Anna's beauty regimen focused mainly on skincare. In her lists of products, there were some pricier brands like SK-II and Kate Somerville, but she also loved some drugstore buys.
She talked about using Schick Intuition Razor, "If you're not using Intuition razors, you're wasting everybody's time,". She also added, "Whenever I hear someone is still using a separate shave gel (the Intuition has it in the razor), it's like hearing they still use dial-up internet."
Constant Change In Fragrance
Having a lot of fragrances tells a lot about a person. Anna's beauty regimen is not the only thing she talks about in her routine. It also included a view of her exquisite fragrance and the reasons for always buying a new fragrance for each film she was acting in. She also talked about how "memories" were attached to each fragrance and were significant to the location or moment.