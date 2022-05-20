Anna Kendrick In Bathing Suit Splashes In The Water

The Into the Woods actress has spackling skin, which always intrigued fans. She shared her complete skincare routine, which was surprisingly achievable for beauty lovers. Anna's beauty regimen focused mainly on skincare. In her lists of products, there were some pricier brands like SK-II and Kate Somerville, but she also loved some drugstore buys.

She talked about using Schick Intuition Razor, "If you're not using Intuition razors, you're wasting everybody's time,". She also added, "Whenever I hear someone is still using a separate shave gel (the Intuition has it in the razor), it's like hearing they still use dial-up internet."