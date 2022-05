The Mavs were coming off shooting lights out against the Phoenix Suns, so even if they were due for some regression, Wednesday's performance was an anomaly.

While they took pride in their defense for most of the season, their offense is way better than what they showed in Game 1. But, then again, coming off a seven-game series and with back-to-back games on the road, it's clear that they needed more time to get ready for this matchup.

Doncic doesn't usually have bad games, let alone two in a row, so expect the Mavs to be better on Friday.