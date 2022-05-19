Jessie James Decker In Swimsuit Enjoys Family Time

Country singer Jessie James Decker, 34, showed off her physique in family photos at the beach. The singer was dressed in a two-toned brown swimsuit in one Instagram photo while surrounded by her beautiful family. Her 4 million Instagram followers had tons of questions about her trip.

Always one to keep up with her fans on her social media networks, Decker is one celebrity that doesn’t take herself too seriously, and this is one of the things her followers love about her – she is so down to earth!

Read on to see the photo and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.