Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Is A 'Blurred Vision'

Vanessa Hudgens is living her best life, and she's carrying her 45.4 million Instagram followers along. She joined a host of other celebrities at the opening of the New York City Hard Rock Hotel last week and then visited Broadway to watch Company live. Overall, Hudgens' post-MET Gala and Coachella season have been interesting.

Before then, she spent time advertising her sparkling water brand Cali Water during a vacation with her friend Vince Rossi.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.